Man designs intricate layout to dunk basketball, video will make you hold your breath. Watch

Among the various videos available on the Internet that showcase one’s talent of creating something unusual, one particular video has grabbed netizens attention. It shows a detailed and interesting layout to dunk a basketball. Shared on Instagram by Samuel Grubbs, the clip is definitely is a must-watch.

The video opens with Grubbs pulling an elastic band at the beginning point of the layout which kickstarts the motion of the whole experiment. As the video goes on, the ball keeps on knocking of different stuff like dominoes, legos and blocks. It travels along a line from the stairs to the kitchen and then outdoors.

“CRAZIEST/HARDEST VIDEO OF MY LIFE! This legit took me 6 days, 12 hour days, to set up and perfect it. I hope y’all enjoy it,” reads the caption of the video and we must say, each and every second of the video will keep you hooked to your seat.

Take a look at the amazing layout:

Posted on October 3, the clip has garnered over 71,000 views along with more than 14,500 likes. Netizens didn’t hold back while praising the extensive and intelligent layout. Many also dropped fire emojis to show their appreciation for the video.

“That was incredible. May I just say, putting a mirror on the zipline so we could see you filming was a GENIUS TOUCH,” wrote an Instagram user. “The amount of dedication blows my mind. Well done,” commented another. “This is just insane,” said a third.

“I held my breath for the whole video! Awesome,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip?