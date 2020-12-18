Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Man dressed as Santa spreads joy distributing sanitisers, masks in Mumbai

Man dressed as Santa spreads joy distributing sanitisers, masks in Mumbai

Ashok Kurmi President of Sion friend Circle Foundation is spreading awareness and doing his bit for Christmas.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 09:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Mumbai

The image shows Ashok Kurmi President of Sion friend Circle Foundation. (Twitter/@ANI)

A man dressed as Santa Claus carried out sanitization and distributed masks to people in the Rani Lakshmi Chowk area, Mumbai on Thursday.

“Every year I used to distribute chocolates and gifts to children but this year I decided to contribute my bit to fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Ashok Kurmi President of Sion friend Circle Foundation is spreading awareness and doing his bit for Christmas. Speaking to ANI Kurmi said, “I used to celebrate Christmas every year by distributing toys, chocolates, and gifts to underprivileged kids but this year due to the massive spread of COVID-19, I decided to sanitize bus stands, autos, and other places.”

He also distributed masks and sanitizers to kids and the needy. He said, by doing this he feels good and satisfied as it is a good step to make people aware about at least wearing masks amid the pandemic to protect themselves.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
by Jayashree Nandi
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Kangana slams food delivery service for playing referee in Diljit feud
by HT Entertainment Desk
Sikar coldest in Rajasthan, records minimum of 0.5 deg C
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Dav Whatmore appointed Nepal head coach
by Reuters
UP Boards 2021: More girls to get to write exams in their own schools
by K Sandeep Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.