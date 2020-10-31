Sections
Man dresses in ‘2019-2020’ costume, people find it relatable. Do you?

The image is shared with a two words caption that reads, “Happy Halloween?

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 19:05 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the man in question. (Reddit/@amlarson1111)

When a year is near its end, people often fondly look back to recollect the amazing memories they’ve created. 2020, however, is a little different for most. With everything that is going on, this year has turned out to be extremely different than anyone could have imagined – and some may also say that it turned out to be scary. Hence, it’s really not a surprise that this Redditor picked their Halloween costume to show the transition from 2019 to 2020 and that is totally relatable – or so Redditors suggest.

Captioned “Happy Halloween?”, the image was shared a few hours back. Take a look at why it has now captured people’s attention:

Happy Halloween? from r/pics

Since being shared, the post has gathered over one lakh upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing.

“Half smile half frown in on point,” wrote a Redditor pointing at the change of expression. “I like that you (seemingly) pulled this off without any particularly fancy techniques, like sewing two halves of different shirts together. Very cleverly made costume,” praised another. “Very true,” said a third. “The business shirt and shorts for zoom meetings is the part that made me fall off my chair,” commented a fourth.

A few also suggested that a half mask at the side of 2020 would be a cherry on the top.

What do you think of the Halloween costume?

