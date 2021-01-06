Man falls down while boarding train, gets saved by alert cop. Mumbai Police shares video

In a heroic incident, an officer serving under Mumbai Police saved the life of a man at the Dahisar railway station with his swiftness. The video, shared on Twitter by Mumbai Police has now grabbed the attention of netizens.

“Your safety is in good hands! PC Yogesh Hiremath was at Dahisar Railway Station when a young man almost fell in the platform gap while trying to board a moving train. The alert officer managed to pull him out before anything untoward happened,” informs the caption shared alongside the video. The 36-second-long video starts with a viewer discretion message. The clip goes on to show the incident as Hiremath jumps to the rescue of the man stuck between the platform and the train.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on January 4, the clip has garnered over 4,600 views and numerous comments from netizens. The swift action of the officer has received much appreciation by tweeple.

A similar kind of incident took place at the Dahisar railway station in Mumbai on January 1 when a passenger tried to retrieve his shoe from the middle of the rail tracks. The 60-year-old was saved by a police constable who acted swiftly and dragged the man out of danger.