Man falls off boat during proposal gone wrong. 'Hilarious but sweet,' say tweeple

Man falls off boat during proposal gone wrong. ‘Hilarious but sweet,’ say tweeple

“If you two survive the proposal you will be hugely successful in marriage. Congratulations,” commented a Twitter user.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:11 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The man walking up to his bride-to-be to propose to her. (Twitter/@TheoShantonas)

Asking someone to spend the rest of their life with you is a momentous event and one that people plan painstakingly. But sometimes, things can go off track. That’s what happened in this couple’s case. A video of their proposal gone wrong is viral all over the Internet. But many are saying it just made the proposal even more memorable.

Twitter user Theo Shantonas shared the recording. In the video, the man is seen walking on a boat to his fiancé who was standing in another boat. You can see he’s holding a ring in hand and the woman, realizing what’s happening, can be heard saying, “oh my god”. The emotional couple then hugs each other.

Just then, the boat the woman is on, speeds up, knocking her down. Her foot hits her husband-to-be, and he falls into the water.

Shantonas added in the comments sections that they weren’t hurt in the incident.



Take a look at the video:

Here’s what Shantonas shared later:

The video, since being shared on September 27, has collected over 1,000 likes along with several reactions. Many mentioned that was a memorable proposal and some even shared their own similar experiences.

What do you think of this proposal?

Also Read | Romantic proposal on Brooklyn Bridge takes funny turn due to a biker. Here’s what happened

