Man feeds kitty water by collecting it in his hands. Video is beyond adorable

The cat sits patiently while the man fills his palms with water to feed it.

Updated: May 30, 2020 18:32 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Real happiness comes from little things,” Susanta Nanda IFS wrote in his caption. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

Humanity and patience are two things the world couldn’t have enough of and this video of a man with a cat showcases both these things in the most perfect way. This heartwarming video shows a man feeding a cat water through his hands. The cat, on the other hand, waits patiently for the human to fill his palms up and laps up the water without a fuss. This heartening video, with a big lesson, is tugging at the heartstrings of many online.

The clip, which has been on the Internet for years, has recently been tweeted by Susanta Nanda IFS on Twitter. The Indian Forest Service official often shares such entertaining, interesting and moving videos of animals and their interactions with humans. This video is no different.

“Real happiness comes from little things. Pure joy for this man helping a stray cat to drink from a public fountain,” he tweeted while sharing the video.

The short clip shows the cat sitting patiently between the man’s legs. He is seen cupping his hands and collecting water over from a tap, then bringing it to the cat to drink. He even offers the cat a refill once it’s done.



The video makes for a beautiful watch and has collected over 800 likes since it was shared. Tweeple have left several comments about the beautiful gesture.

“Kindness,” says a Twitter user. “So sweet,” comments another. “Wow... Good deed indeed,” posts a third. “Looks like Turkey. He is using the water used to do wudu before prayers in the mosque,” writes a fourth.

Another such video was shared by Nanda in February earlier this year. This video shows an elderly man feeding water to a thirsty dog by collecting it in his hands.

