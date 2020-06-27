Man found caterpillars in his broccoli, then decided to adopt them. Twitter thread is a delight

What happens when you find a worm or any other creepy crawly in the vegetables you bought? Chances are you scream out of shock or get mildly surprised and throw everything away. This man, however, decided to try something else. And his entire story from that point makes for a delightful read.

Presenter Sam Darlaston bought broccoli from Tesco and found several caterpillars in it. He, however, decided to adopt the critters. He even added ‘caterpillar dad’ to his Twitter bio.

In his tweet tagging Tesco, he wrote about the discovery and shared his plans. In another he mentioned naming the caterpillar Cedric.

“I did my research initially and discovered the exact type of caterpillar/butterfly we were dealing with (a cabbage white),” he told HuffPost. “I then decided to build him a little home in my lounge with all the broccoli he wanted.”

He eventually got his money back for the caterpillar-infested broccoli but found more in another one her bought.

Even his housemate found one in the broccoli he bought so that meant they had seven caterpillars in all. They named them Cedric, Janine, Slim Eric, Croc Broc, Olly and Carlos.

Meanwhile the caterpillars began on their own journeys.

And soon, the first of the lot, Cedric, transformed.

Of course that meant it was time to send the kids off into the world to be real adults.

Of course goodbyes aren’t easy. “I felt a tiny bit sad watching them spread their wings but overall feeling was happiness,” Darlaston told HuffPost. “I’m just happy at least one of us gets to go out during these times.”

Meanwhile, the entire thread has collected a ton of reactions.

“Loved every single second of that thread. You deserve a free Supermarket Sweep dash when all’s back to normal,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good for you. Your veges were definitely not sprayed with chemicals. Such a lovely thread. Was fun to stumble in here. Happy memories of Cedrik, Janine and the lot,” shared another.

Pets can really make life better and isn’t this the sweetest thread about unlikely pets. What do you think?

