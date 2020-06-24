Man gets 38 young orphaned elephants to follow him in orderly fashion just by whistling. Watch

Sections
Shared on Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s official Facebook page, the video of the elephants is now winning people over.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 15:50 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the herd of 38 elephants. (Facebook/@Sheldrick Wildlife Trust)

A herd of young elephants following a man in an orderly manner is not something you see every day and indeed is a sight to behold. Hence, it’s no wonder that this video showing the same shared on Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s official Facebook page is winning people over.

The caption reveals that the man seen in the video is the place’s head keeper Benjamin and he got 38 “strong herd of juvenile orphaned elephants” to move in an orderly fashion. What’s even interesting is that he did that only by whistling. It’s no wonder, that the post’s caption describes him as the park’s “own elephant whistler.”

The caption further adds that the orphaned elephants are “currently working their way back towards a life in the protected wild, discovering something new with every step. “From meeting and interacting with wild elephants to taking their fill of the luscious vegetation that carpets the area, we can’t think of a better place to call home,” it adds.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda also shared the video on Twitter. He wrote that Benjamin has raised all the orphaned elephants, in the video, since their childhood.



The video shows a huge group of elephants following the man in a calm manner. Though very faint, you can hear the man whistling from time to time.

Take a look at the video and prepare to get amazed:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 75,000 views on Facebook. The post has also garnered over 11,000 reactions and close to 1,300 shares. As for the post by Nanda, it received more than 12,000 views, 1,300 likes, and about 300 retweets.

People, on both Facebook and Twitter, reacted in the same way. While some were amazed to see the video, others couldn’t stop gushing over this human-animal bond of love.

“Spectacular sight,” wrote a Facebook user and several echoed the same thought. “Absolutely magical,” wrote another and we do agree. “WOW! This would be my paradise!” wrote a third.

“Great job done by them. Elephants grieve just like humans when they lose family I’ve heard,” stated a Twitter user. “Wow! Hats off to Benjamin and tremendous respect,” expressed another.

What do you think of the video?

