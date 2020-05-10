Man gives boss his Netflix password. Find out what happens next in this hilarious Twitter thread

People are often told to keep their personal and professional lives separate. But that can be harder to do than expected given that most spend a majority of their waking hours at work. It is especially hard to do so when one actually likes and gets on well with their colleagues. But what happened to this man’s Netflix account is a hilarious lesson for all about workplace banter.

Marcus D. Luffy posted this picture on his Twitter account on May 8. The image was shared with a caption that read, “I gave my boss my Netflix password so he could watch Tiger King and this man has lost his mind. His kids added their own profiles and he changed my profile to ours. Nah, fam”.

The photograph showcases a television screen which has Netflix’s login window on it. One can see multiple profiles on the screen, with Marcus’s own combined with his boss, Kevin’s, by a slash (/). The tweet has since garnered over 25,600 retweets and almost 1.9 lakh likes.

Noticing all the attention his tweet was getting, Marcus offered his followers even more content related to the situation. Here is a text exchange between him and his boss Kevin about the whole ordeal.

Talk about encroaching into someone’s space! However, Marcus did exert his dominance by using this amusing technique.

He also took this moment to clear things up and let anyone who was following the drama know that this exchange was all in good humour. He tweeted, “Last thing, I’ve worked there for 7 years & these people literally treat me like family. They give me money whenever I need it, invite me over for holidays, always look out for me, etc. Lmao I love them. My boss just changed my profile to mess with me because we always prank each other”.

Now, this is the type of wholesome workplace banter we like to see! Since this isn’t the first time these two co-workers have pranked each other, the rest of the thread is filled with entertaining past incidents between the two. Also, what are your thoughts on this Netflix based prank?

Also read | Did that guy just walk in on himself during a Zoom meeting? Watch