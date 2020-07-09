Man gives ‘fell for you’ a whole new meaning by tripping right before popping the question. Watch hilariously sweet video

Usually, a video of someone going down on one knee to propose to their significant other makes for a wonderful watch. Such videos can leave you feeling emotional and happy. However, this video, which will evoke those same sentiments in you, may also have you chuckling first.

Facebook user Maria Gugliotta has shared this delightful video of Logan Jackson, her husband-to-be (spoiler alert, she said yes), going down on one knee to propose to her. As the video opens, you can see the setting is beautiful for a romantic proposal at the beach. However, the water played spoiled sport and almost messed it all up.

The clip shows Jackson walking up to Gugliotta who was standing ankle-deep in the water and playing with a dog. However, after a few careful steps, Jackson slips in the water.

Not one to let it ruin the moment, and even before Gugliotta can check if he’s fine, he’s seen going down on one knee with a ring in his hand. Gugliotta accepts as people around them cheer for the happy couple.

“He fell so hard he popped up with a ring! I’m so excited but first I have to stop laughing,” wrote Gugliotta on Facebook.

The proposal is all kinds of adorable. Take a look:

Shared on July 5, the video has collected several heartwarming reactions from netizens.

“I can’t stop laughing… congratulations you two!” commented an individual, to which Gugliotta replied, “Me either! Thank you”. “Congratulations. I’m so happy for you two! Most memorably proposal,” shared another. “Well that’s one way to ask. Congratulations,” posted a third jokingly. “Well at least you can say Logan definitely fell for you. Congratulations,” reacted a fourth.

“That’s awesome! It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” wrote a Facebook user, and clearly, Jackson finished it in style and in the sweetest way possible.

We sure love this proposal. What do you think about it?

Also Read | They danced their way into our hearts. Their love story is as amazing