Man hangs out with owl while working on laptop. Is he ‘modern day Harry Potter?’

A video involving an owl and a man working on a laptop has now left people with the question if he’s the “modern day Harry Potter.” Chances are after seeing the interaction between the duo, you’ll end up asking the same question too.

The video, shared on Reddit, has created quite a chatter among people and it’s clear from over 3.2 million views it has received till now – and counting.

The video is shared with the caption “Owls are the cats of the air. And much like cats, the video - which is a combination of different shots – shows how the bird is constantly demanding attention from the hooman.

The post, since being shared, has received over 1.2 lakh upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The comments section of the post is flooded with Harry Potter related replies.

“Harry Potter modern day,” wrote a Reddit user. “You’re a computer wizard Harry,” expressed another. “Use the installation wizard, Harry!” joked a third. “Hedwig is cuter than I thought,” said another mentioning the name of the character Harry Potter’s pet snowy owl from the film franchise by the same name. “It’s Harry Potter and the owl,” expressed a fifth.

What do you think of the video?

