Sections
Home / It's Viral / Man has bone to pick with boneless chicken wings, passionately pleas to rename it. Video goes viral

Man has bone to pick with boneless chicken wings, passionately pleas to rename it. Video goes viral

The video is a part of a Facebook live by LNKTV City, a government television station for the City of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 12:39 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The man also suggested alternate names for boneless chicken wings (representational image). (Unsplash)

If the headline is making you go “Wait, what?”, then you’re not alone. This is how most netizens reacted to a video which is now going all kinds of viral. It shows a man from Lincoln, Nebraska, making a passionate plea to rename the dish boneless chicken wings.

The video is a part of a Facebook live by LNKTV City, a government television station for the City of Lincoln, Nebraska. Adler Christensen, the man in question, arrived at a Lincoln City Council meeting and proposed that boneless chicken wings should be renamed.

In the video, he proposes alternate names like “buffalo-style chicken tenders” or “saucy nugs”. Wondering what his reasoning behind this highly unusual plea is? Well, he says that since the meat in boneless chicken wings doesn’t come from an actual wing, it should be renamed correctly. He goes on to say a few more words to support his plea and eventually ends his speech by saying, “We’ve been living a lie for far too long, and we know it because we feel it in our bones.”

What is even more entertaining is that throughout the entire video, Christensen delivers his case with extreme passion while keeping a straight face.



Here’s the video shared by a Twitter user:

Since being shared on August 2, the video has gathered over 5.8 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered close to 16,000 likes and over 5,600 retweets. People had a lot to say about the clip, and they didn’t hold back while doing so.

“Love how seriously he gets through this. LOL when he says ‘excuse me’ during the laughter,” wrote a Twitter user. “Even in the face of laughter, he was unflappable,” expressed another. “Apparently this guy hit a nerve ... nay ... a bone ... of the American public,” joked a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the passionate plea?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says Army chief Naravane
Sep 04, 2020 12:26 IST
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Sep 04, 2020 11:19 IST
9 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
Sep 04, 2020 13:11 IST
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
Sep 04, 2020 11:39 IST

latest news

President Xi’s plan for Tibetan Buddhism fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Sep 04, 2020 13:14 IST
UP: 3-year-old girl raped, murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri, third such incident in 20 days
Sep 04, 2020 13:09 IST
Ravi Dubey: I wear the tag of TV actor like a medal on my chest
Sep 04, 2020 13:02 IST
Feel the need to win IPL for fans: RCB paceman
Sep 04, 2020 13:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.