Man helps young seagull that fell out of its nest by giving it water. Watch

This post seems like a perfect fit for the subreddit ‘humans being bros’, where it was shared.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 20:32 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a grey feathered seagull. (Reddit/@Lithamus)

Author Roy T. Bennett once wrote, “A random act of kindness, no matter how small, can make a tremendous impact on someone else’s life”. This notion is probably showcased best in this video of a man helping out a young seagull that fell out of its nest.

Posted on Reddit on July 5, the clip is almost 20 seconds long. It has been shared with a caption reading, “Helped a young seagull that fell out of its nest by giving it water on my lunch break”.

The recording shows a grey feathered seagull. The bird pecks its beak into a small plastic container filled with water. A man, whose face isn’t visible in the shot, is holding the said container. This sweet interaction goes on until the very end of the film and makes for an incredibly heartwarming watch.

Check the clip out here:



A guy helped a young seagull that fell out of its nest by giving it water on my lunch break. from r/HumansBeingBros

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘humans being bros’, the post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 1,200 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this sweet exchange between a hooman and a young birdie. One person said, “Thank you, human. I will now always protect you,” when trying to guess the seagull’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

Another individual shared their own experience of seagull care. They wrote, “Seagulls nest is on the rooftop of the building I work in and this time of year they start jumping. Most survive but are absolutely helpless until they are strong enough to fly. I leave random cups of water around the building outside for them like this. I’ve never gotten one to approach me though. Pretty cool to see another seagull bro”.

What are your thoughts on this video of a human and seagull being bros?

