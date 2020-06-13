Sections
Man installs contactless bell at Pashupatinath Temple in Madhya Pradesh

The bell can be rung without touching it.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 16:26 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Mandsaur

The image shows the contactless bell. (Twitter/ANI)

With the opening of religious places amid relaxations of Covid imposed guidelines, authorities have put in place certain measures to ensure social distancing.

A case in point is the Mandsaur Pashupatinath temple here, which has installed an automatic sensor in the temple bell in order to avoid physical contact. The bell can be rung without touching it.

This, says temple authorities, was necessary after the temple opened but people were not touching bells in the temple to avoid spread of the infection.

Nahru Khan who installed the sensor said, “I felt that there should be a way for people to able to ring the bell during the pandemic without touching it, so I installed this sensor.”



A devotee Riya said, “It is very helpful during the pandemic. It is important to ring the bell when we pray.”

Another devotee said, “It is necessary for devotees to ring the bell so as to reach God. This type of sensor made it easy for us to ring the bell without touching it. It is very useful during the pandemic.”

ANI also shared a post on Twitter showing the images of the bell and the man who installed it:

”Excellent work done by a true Indian,” wrote a Twitter user. “Very nice and thank you sir,” commented another. “Excellent work,” expressed a third.

