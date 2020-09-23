Sections
Man jumps off bike to save toddler rolling downhill in stroller. Watch

The video has left many shocked and impressed, at the same time.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 18:23 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the man rushing to reach the kid. (Twitter/@Vibhinnaideas)

You may have heard of the phrase ‘not all superheroes wear capes’. Well, this incident caught on camera proves that statement aptly. It shows a man jumping off his motorcycle when he noticed a toddler’s stroller rolling down a sloped road. His quick-thinking and swift actions saved the toddler.

The video has been circulating on social media for a few days and left many shocked and impressed, at the same time. It has collected over 1.9 million views since it was shared on September 19.

The clip was recorded on a surveillance camera in Colombia, according to YouTube channel La Chiva. It shows an empty road. Suddenly, an out-of-control stroller rolls down the street. Seconds later, a man riding a bike enters the frame. He notices the stroller and immediately stops his bike to help with the situation. He stops the stroller and even checks on the baby. The video ends with a woman, probably the kid’s mother, rushing to the spot.



Along with all the views, the video has also collected over 43,000 likes and more than 9,800 retweets.



“Great presence of mind. Most of us would have taken some time to know what’s happening,” commented an individual. “Super human, super man and I think god sent him to save the child. God bless you brother,’ wrote another. “Respect… instant and spontaneous decision making at its best,” added a third.

A few also shared GIFs to share their reactions:

What do you think of the video?

