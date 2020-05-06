Man jumps out of bed naked, fights python. All to save his cat

Sections
Nick Kearns is a resident of Australia who was asleep in his home when he heard screaming from his garden.

In what is not just an act of bravery but also a gesture of love, a man got engaged in a fight with a python to save his beloved cat. The adorable kitten is lucky to have such a human who without worrying about his own life saved it from the grasp of a two-and-a-half-meter-long python.

With no time to spare, Kearns grabbed the kitty and tried pulling it out from the snake’s grip. The reptile loosened itself for a moment and that’s when Kearns managed to pull Lil out. Eventually, the snake slithered away but not before biting him on his hand. Though bloody and bruised, Kearns achieved victory as he snatched his kitty from the grip of a snake.

“I jumped up — naked of course — and ran outside,” Kearns told ABC News while recollecting the story.



Kearns took medication and is now doing fine after experiencing this scary incident. Although, Lil is still a little spooked, it’s getting better.

Kearns completed a snake handling course a few years back and hence, was able to rescue the kitten in the nick of time.

