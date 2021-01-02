Man legally changes name to Celine Dion while drunk. Netizens find it super funny

This is a unique type of ‘new year, new you’, isn’t it? (Twitter/@ThomasDodd1)

The start of a new year can bring along with itself many opportunities for change. While some may take resolutions to spend less time on social media or exercise more, one man from the UK has made a rather significant transformation whilst stepping into 2021. Thomas Dodd, a 30-year-old hospitality worker, has legally changed his name to Celine Dion. Yes, you read that right. This is a unique type of ‘new year, new you’, isn’t it?

Dodd shared this image from his Twitter account on December 31. Some text accompanies the picture. It reads, “Tier 4 is the least of my worries - I’ve just got home to some post. Apparently at some point over Christmas I’ve had one too many vinos and legally changed my name to Celine Dion”.

Adding some more humour to the already amusing situation, @ThomasDodd1 said #NewTierNewMe in a subsequent tweet.

Understandably, this share captured the attention of netizens. The tweet accumulated almost 1,000 likes and has garnered more than 200 retweets.

Here’s what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “OMG this gave me a much needed laugh”.

Another individual jokingly wrote, “Congratulations Celine”. “You should Think Twice about it, I suppose it’s All Coming Back To You Now,” read one comment under the post, punnily using Celine Dion lyrics to make a point.

Dodd is a huge fan of Dion and saw Celine live in Birmingham in 2019, reports HuffPost. The process of changing his name, which is done using a document called the deed poll in the UK, cost the Dion devotee 89£ (almost 7,895 INR).

Dodd, or shall we say Dion, also said that he isn’t planning on changing his name back anytime soon. “I’ll figure it out, I’m not rushing to change it back that’s for sure,” he told Birmingham Live.

What are your thoughts on this?