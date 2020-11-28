Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Man lets a huge huntsman spider stay in his house for a year

Man lets a huge huntsman spider stay in his house for a year

The man named Jake Grey shared an image of the spider on a Facebook page called Australian Spider Identification Page.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 21:47 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the spider on the wall. (Facebook/@‎Jake Gray)

Have you ever seen a cockroach in your house whizzing past you? Did you ever notice a lizard peeping from behind that kitchen counter? Have you been the one to encounter a spider chilling in your bathroom? For most, the answers will be “Yes.” If we ask that would you like one of them to be your roommate, then, most people will likely say “No.” This man from Australia, however, is not among them. He shared his home with a huge huntsman spider and that too for a year.

The man named Jake Grey shared an image of the spider on a Facebook page called Australian Spider Identification Page. “Check out this big girl. Been watching her grow over last year. Cairns North Queensland. The mighty huntsman,” he shared. The image was also shared on Instagram by an artist who goes by the name Bosslogic.

Take a look:



On both the platforms, people shared similar reactions. While some called the eight-legged creature magnificent, others reacted with a “Nope.”



“Bruh that’s the spider’s house now,” joked a Facebook user. “So who pays the rent to who?” wittily asked another. “Looks like the size of my dinner plate lol I’m not scared of huntsman but far out if one this size came crawling down the wall I may need a fresh set of undie,” commented a third.

As for this individual on Instagram, they wrote, “What even... is that???” Another person wrote, “At least you won’t have to worry about rodents or small animals or large animals or a full grown person,” expressed another.

Large and long-legged, the huntsman spiders are commonly found in logs, under rocks, on foliage or loose tree bark, reports Daily Mail.

What would you do if you got such a ‘housemate’?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
Nov 28, 2020 20:43 IST
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:48 IST
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:32 IST
Centre might buy 300-400 mn Covishield vaccine doses by 2021: Poonawalla
Nov 28, 2020 20:48 IST

latest news

‘Significant improvement in Mumbai’s air quality after Cyclone Nivar’: Researchers
Nov 28, 2020 22:11 IST
UK appoints Nadhim Zahawi as minister for Covid-19 vaccine deployment
Nov 28, 2020 22:00 IST
Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani and the battle for India’s retail supremacy
Nov 28, 2020 21:58 IST
Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani captures him jamming with daughter Akira
Nov 28, 2020 21:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.