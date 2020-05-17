Man mixes Tan Tana Tan lyrics with tune of Kahin Door Jab, ‘gazab ki kalakari’ will leave you in splits

Sections
The video has now left people in splits.

Updated: May 17, 2020 12:11 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Mahesh Jayaraman, the artist. (Twitter/@vikrantkumar)

Who would have thought that someone can create a mashup using funny lyrics of Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara and emotional tune of Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye. However, this strange mashup happened and the result is quite hilarious – at least that is what Twitter suggests.

Shared on Twitter by many, including lyricist Manoj Muntashir, a video shows a man singing the song in a melodious voice. What’s even more interesting is the serious expression of the singer that adds on to the hilarity of the whole situation.

“This is the power of great tune by legendary #SalilChaudhary, even #TanTanTaara gets a meaning, sounds heartfelt,” Muntashir wrote and retweeted the video shared by a Twitter user Vikrant Kumar. As for Kumar, while sharing the video he wittily wrote, “Must see video for today - Gazab ki Kalakari.”

Take a look at the hilarious video:



Since being shared it has prompted all sorts of reactions among people with most praising the man for this bizarre yet melodious mashup.

“It’s perfect,” “awesome,” and “amazing” are some of the words people used to describe their expression. Several people also dropped laughing emojis to react.

“We called it ‘Geetantar’ in our college days in ‘90s. Very popular those days. A lot many songs were made this way. I forgot all of that. Thanks for reviving those golden days. Do share if anyone has more of such songs,” one Twitter user suggested. To which, the artist, named Mahesh Jayaraman, responded and said that they’re absolutely right. Jayaraman also shared his Instagram profile and it’s filled with some funny and amazing content.

What do you think of this mashup?

