Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Man paraglides while sleeping in bed, takes nap mid-air. Watch

Man paraglides while sleeping in bed, takes nap mid-air. Watch

“I’ve heard of ‘dreaming of flying’, but you took this to a whole another level!” wrote a YouTube user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:12 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows paraglider Hasan Kaval. (YouTube/Hasan Kaval)

Hasan Kaval, a paraglider who captured people’s attention while soaring high on a sofa has again created a chatter on the Internet with his daring – and amusing – stunt. This time, he became airborne while sitting on a bed. Let that sink in!

Shared on his personal YouTube channel, a video of his adventure will leave you with mixed emotions and lots of question.

The video shows Kaval preparing for his flying adventure. The bed is attached to a parachute supported by harnesses. It also has two cabinets and one table lamp attached to it. The setup is complete with a tiny and adorable teddy bear. That’s not all, what’s even more scarily fascinating is that he even took a nap on his bed while mid-air.

Since being shared on September 16, the video has garnered nearly 2.3 lakh views and about 7,800 likes. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“I’ve heard of ‘dreaming of flying’, but you took this to a whole another level!” wrote a YouTube user and we can’t say we disagree. “Meanwhile, pilot and passengers will go crazy looking at this man in the sky,” joked another. “Puts a whole new meaning on time flies when you’re asleep… love it,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Paraglider soars high in sky while sitting on sofa, watching TV. Video is amusingly scary

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Sep 24, 2020 16:06 IST
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
Sep 24, 2020 16:51 IST
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
Sep 24, 2020 17:06 IST
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Sep 24, 2020 16:44 IST

latest news

Unleash better gaming experience with immersive graphics
Sep 24, 2020 17:04 IST
After husband’s body found in car, woman ends life with daughter in Haryana
Sep 24, 2020 17:03 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal and all the latest news
Sep 24, 2020 17:01 IST
K-pop band BTS to Indian fans: Your energy keeps us going strong
Sep 24, 2020 17:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.