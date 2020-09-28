Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Man peels plastic off of mirror, oddly satisfying video amuses people

Man peels plastic off of mirror, oddly satisfying video amuses people

“This really satisfies me,” reads a comment on the post.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 08:20 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The man peeling the sheet off the mirror. (Reddit/EdgarAlanPwnd)

Do you love bursting bubble wrap? Or pulling off adhesive tape off packages? Or opening the wrapper of a packet at one go? If you nodded in agreement to any or all of these questions, then this video of a man peeling plastic film off of a mirror will leave you with an odd sense of satisfaction.

“The people who built this house left the biggest sheet of plastic on the bathroom mirror,” explains the caption accompanying the post.

The video, shared on Reddit, shows a man peeling off the sheet. What’s even more amazing to watch is as he progresses, his smile gets wider and wider. We’d suggest you to keep the volume on to enjoy the video to the fullest.

The people who built this house left the biggest sheet of plastic on the bathroom mirror from r/oddlysatisfying



Since being shared about 14 hours ago, the video has gathered over 65,000 upvotes - and the numbers are only increasing. The post received tons of reactions fro netizens. From sharing how satisfying the video is to praising the man’s smile, people shared all sorts of reactions.



“This really satisfies me,” wrote a Redditor. Another individual expressed, “Seeing that smile grow, the further you peel is so adorable.”

“You looked so happy at the end,” commented a third. “That is oddly satisfying,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video? Did it leave you satisfied too?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
Sep 28, 2020 03:48 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 million
Sep 28, 2020 01:32 IST
Trump’s ban on TikTok temporarily blocked by federal judge
Sep 28, 2020 06:27 IST
Karnataka Bandh: Farmers to protest against state farm bills today
Sep 28, 2020 07:30 IST

latest news

Farm bill move was final nail in the coffin. Here are other reasons for SAD-NDA split
Sep 28, 2020 08:35 IST
Monsoon to begin withdrawal today
Sep 28, 2020 08:28 IST
Delhi’s air quality likely to improve slightly: IMD
Sep 28, 2020 08:23 IST
14-year-old boy killed by big cat in UP’s Kheri forest
Sep 28, 2020 08:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.