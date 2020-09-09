Sections
Man perfectly parallel parks car, video sparks mixed reaction. ‘Wow’ or ‘meh,’ which side are you on?

The parking video makes for such an interesting watch that you may end up seeing it on loop.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 09:49 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The driver manages to park the car smoothly. (Twitter@vijaythottathil)

Parallel parking a car is a tough task for many, especially if the place where you’re trying to adjust your vehicle is small. That’s probably why this video of a man parking his vehicle has left people with mixed reactions. While some couldn’t stop praising his impressive skills, others were not-so-impressed.

“That’s Malayalee Driver for you, salute his skill and confidence!” wrote Twitter user Vijay Thottathil while sharing the video. The clip shows the man parking the car in a narrow space next to a sidewalk. Though a tricky spot, the man manages to park his car smoothly and without a hitch. The, over two-minute-long video doesn’t end here. It also shows him taking out the car from the parking space with same finesse. The video makes for such an interesting watch that you may end up seeing it on loop.

Take a look:



Since being shared on September 7, the video has gathered more than 56,000 views – and counting. It has also amassed close to 3,000 likes and nearly 900 retweets.



From “wow” to “meh”, people had a lot to say about the video. There were many who were left amazed and amused by the man’s parking skills. However, there were also some who claimed that it’s not such a tough task.

Here are some people who couldn’t stop expressing their amazement:

Expressing their dislike for the video a Twitter user wrote, “It’s not a big deal why people making this famous.” To which the original poster wrote:

Here’s another not-so-impressed user of the micro-blogging site:

Seconding the notion, here’s what another individual shared:

What do you think of the video?

