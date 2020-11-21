Man performs magic tricks underwater, creates record. Guess how many?

It’s fascinating and it’s exciting. Wondering what we’re talking about? It’s a video of a man performing magic tricks underwater. Shared on Guinness World Records’ official Facebook page, the clip is not just unusual but absolutely entertaining too.

“In celebration of #GWRday Martin Rees Magician attempted this unbelievable underwater magic tricks record at the famous Pinewood Studios,” reads the caption shared with the clip.

The text on the video reveals that the man named Martin Rees has bagged the record of doing most magic tricks in three minutes while underwater. And guess how many tricks did he perform? It’s 20.

In the video, Rees also shared how as a kid he nearly drowned in water. However, he is now challenging and pushing himself to overcome his fear of drowning by this incredible way.

What’s is even more amazing is that he also attempted this feat as a tribute to the charity he is associated with that provides entertainment in children’s hospitals.

Take a look at the amazing video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 1.7 lakh views. People shared tons of comments on the clip.

“Amazing stuff! This is lovely for all sorts of reasons!” wrote a Facebook user. “Just incredible, so inspirational, melted my heart. Your always work so hard and fight hard to achieve your goals. The world is your oyster, grab it with both hands mate and continue to make a difference as you have always done, so proud of you,” expressed another. “Hang on tight to your rising star, Martin. You are truly amazing!” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

