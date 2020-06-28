Man photoshops cat onto the Empire State Building. Twitter loses its cool

Sections
Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:30 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shared by the Twitter user. (Twitter/@michaelscat2)

Most people may agree to the fact that when it comes to our furry little feline friends: the more, the merrier. This particular Twitter user and cat parent just took that notion to a whole new level by giving us an immense furry overload.

Posted to Twitter on June 28, the image was shared alongside text reading, “I photoshopped my cat onto the empire state building”.

As suggested in the tweet, the photograph shows a bird’s-eye view of the New York City landscape. The scenery would have been otherwise ordinary if it wasn’t for a giant golden-and-white furred feline hanging off the renowned Empire State Building.

Don’t just let us describe this hilarious shot to you. Check out the image in all of its amusing glory below.



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the tweet has accumulated over 1,800 retweets and over 10,000 likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the picture of a giant kitty just lounging on the Empire State Building. One person said, “Best thing to do on Twitter”. Another wrote, “Oh! I want that! More to hug”. As stated in the beginning, the more, the merrier is the motto when it comes to cute cats.

“Catzilla,” stated one Twitter user. While another shared this well-fitting video:

“Correction: You photoshopped the Empire State Building onto your giant cat!” read one funny comment on the thread. Another Twitter user declared, “I welcome our feline overlords”. So do we. Giant cats may arguably be the best type of cats out there.

What are your thoughts on this cat?

