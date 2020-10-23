Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Man puts on disguise to see if his dog would recognise him. Watch what happens next

Man puts on disguise to see if his dog would recognise him. Watch what happens next

“I dressed as an old man to see if my huskies recognised me!!” says the caption shared with the video.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 08:58 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the man walking past the husky. (Instagram/@milperthusky)

A dog and its pet parent share a very special relationship. There are tons of videos on the Internet that perfectly capture that loving bond. It is also often said that your pet pupper can always recognise you no matter what. Probably, to put that to test, this person decided to put on a disguise. The reason? To see if his dog recognises him in his absolutely different look.

The video starts with a caption on the screen that reads, “I dressed as an old man to see if my huskies recognised me!!” The video also shows the man dressed in an elderly person’s mask. A few seconds later, the clip shows a woman walking a husky. As the man passes by the dog, the husky pauses for a moment and does a double take. Then he does this:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has received more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received all sorts of comments from people.

“This is the best,” wrote an Instagram user. “The cutest double look ever,” commented another and we do agree. “He recognized your scent but is confused as to why you are looking like that,” shared a third offering an explanation.

“Him not recognising you would be like not noticing his own heartbeat! Dogs are magic. Love the bond you have!” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Human pretends to put dog on a diet. What he does next has people in splits

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
Oct 23, 2020 10:31 IST
‘Look at India, the air is filthy,’ says US President Donald Trump
Oct 23, 2020 09:58 IST
IAVI, Serum Institute sign deal with Merck to develop coronavirus neutralising antibodies
Oct 23, 2020 09:01 IST
US polls 2020: Trump, Biden spar on Covid-19, racial tension in last debate
Oct 23, 2020 08:26 IST

latest news

Banksy artwork sells for almost $10 million at auction
Oct 23, 2020 10:36 IST
A Suitable Boy review: An unsuitable adaptation that lets down great cast
Oct 23, 2020 10:30 IST
Bihar: Purnia DM clarifies on ‘no permission’ for Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter
Oct 23, 2020 10:27 IST
Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora holds protest in front of Pak Embassy in US
Oct 23, 2020 10:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.