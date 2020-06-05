Man recreates the Harry Potter theme song using a washing machine and dryer. Watch

One doesn’t need to be a stern Potterhead to remember the classic tune distinctly associated with almost everyone’s favourite fantasy franchise growing up. The first notes of the song hold the promise of exporting one to a world filled with magic, friendship, and butterbeer. If you grew up listening to this tune with high levels of anticipation while waiting for dragons and dementors to take over your screens, we have just the video for you.

Content creator, Kurt Schneider, shared the just over 30-second-long video on TikTok. He captioned the post, “If you think this wasn’t a waste of 5 hours smack that ‘+’”.

The clip shows Schneider, dressed as Harry Potter, kneeling in front of a washing machine. He is seen donning a Gryffindor tie, a silky black robe, and glasses which aren’t as round as Harry’s but do the trick, nonetheless.

Schneider starts playing around with the settings on the washing machine and behold. It is almost as if someone has started playing one of the films from the Harry Potter franchise.

A friend soon joins Schneider and starts mucking about with the door of the dryer, placed on top of the washer. Having an extra player only adds to the whole viewing experience. Don’t believe us? Check out the video for yourself. But be sure to watch it till the very end because we presume the finishing may surprise you a little.

Since being shared on June 2, the video has amassed more than 2.3 million views. Additionally, the post has over 4.6 lakh likes and nearly 500 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this weird musical performance. One person said, “Wow, this is talent”. While another individual wrote, “Aruther Weasley would be fascinated by this”. Given that he was the Head of the Misuse of Muggle Artefacts Office, we’re sure he would. This is definitely not what washing machines are intended for.

“I was waiting for Harry Potter to come out of the machine,” proclaimed a TikToker. If we are being sincere, we were expecting the same.

What are your thoughts on this rendition of the Harry Potter theme song?

