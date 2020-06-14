Sections
Man reunites with dog and girlfriend after three months. It’s hard to tell who is more excited to see him

This doggo is losing all its cool over being reunited with her hooman after three months.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:40 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the reunion in a park. (Reddit/@cackalackattack)

There may be nothing sweeter in the world than the warm embrace of a loved one you haven’t seen in a while. Or at least, seeing this doggo’s excited reaction on meeting its hooman after three months may make you believe so.

Posted to Reddit, this clip is just over a-minute-long. The video, captioned, “Reunited with my dog (and GF) after three months of quarantine,” is shared to the subreddit ‘zoomies’.

The recording, tapped by the original poster’s girlfriend, shows the reunion taking place in a park. In the video, the woman, from behind the camera, points towards her partner and says to the dog, “Look.” The doggo, probably spotting her father, runs towards the man wearing shorts, a T-shirt, and a mask.

The pooch zooms, wiggles, jumps, and squiggles its entire body. This canine is the embodiment of excitement. This wholesomeness goes on until the end of the recording, but truth be told it still isn’t enough. Watch the sweet video below which may leave you wanting for more.



Reunited with my dog (and GF) after three months of quarantine from r/Zoomies

Since being shared on June 14, the post has accumulated over 1,700 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “Welcome home”. To which the original poster responded with, “It’s everything I could ask for and more”.

“Aww, that’s pure happiness right there,” declared a Reddit user. Another individual wrote, “Your poor girlfriend. Lol. ‘Oh, hi honey’”. Honestly, amidst a cutie with such luscious locks can one blame the man for greeting the doggo first?

What are your thoughts on this reunion clip?

Also Read | This 18-year-old vision impaired doggo has the best zoomies. Watch

