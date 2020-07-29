Sections
Man roams in giant bubble to shield against coronavirus in Australia. Watch

The video shows a man inside a huge bubble roaming in the side of the road as cars pass.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:39 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the man inside a giant bubble. (Facebook/Janine Rigby)

A man in Belgrave, Australia gave the phrase “living in a bubble” a whole new meaning when he was seen walking up and down a street while inside a giant one, literally. Now, a video of this incident has made its way to social media and is making hundreds laugh out loud. Chances are, after seeing the video you’ll join the laughter party too.

“Only in Belgrave! The man is singing, ‘I’m the man in the bubble’! Thank you to this man for making us smile. This was a random act of kindness!” Facebook user Janine Rigby wrote while sharing the video.

The video shows exactly what the caption details. It shows a man inside a huge bubble roaming in the side of the road as cars pass.



Since being shared, it has gathered over 1.5 lakh views and close to 700 reactions. The post has also amassed about 2,000 comments and people didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions. From posting hilarious comments to saying that the video made their day brighter, the post’s comments section was flooded with all sorts of reactions. While a few shared laughing out loud emojis, some tagged others to show the video.



“I needed to see this,” wrote a Facebook user. “I saw this dude too,” wrote one indication they were present when the incident took place. “It is so hilarious,” commented a third.

“I didn’t know the gentleman, but I do now and when our Lockdown eases we will be having a cuppa together,” Rigby told UNILAD. “It certainly cheered me up and as you can see from the stats [Facebook reactions], he has reached the hearts of many all over the world,” she added.

What do you think of the video?

