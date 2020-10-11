Sections
Man’s basketball dunking skills leave netizens puzzled. Watch

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 08:40 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a still from a video. (Instagram/@aayan2213)

There are many videos on the Internet which people need to see twice to understand what is actually happening in them. Case in point, this video of a man dunking a basketball smoothly. However, what is interesting is that the video ends with a surprising twist.

Shared on Instagram by Aayan Salim, the video shows him preparing to dunk a basketball. We won’t give away the climax but what happens next is the reason why this clip makes for such an interesting watch.

Take a look at the unbelievable video:

Posted on October 3, the clip has garnered over 6.4 million views along with many amazed comments from netizens. People showed their appreciation for the video with fire emojis in the comments section and many pointed out how the Salim’s skills are top-notch.

“Woahh dude!” exclaimed an Instagram user. “This is lit,” commented another. “Second one is amazing, didn’t expect at all,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

