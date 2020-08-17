Man’s effort to break stone slabs with his hand ends with a hilariously unexpected twist. Watch

If you are regular user of social media, you may have seen videos of people breaking bricks or stone slabs using nothing but their hands. This video, that’s been on the Internet for a while, shows something similar and has captured people’s attention all over again after being shared on Reddit. The clip, however, has an unexpected and downright hilarious twist at the end which makes it an entertaining watch.

Posted on the subreddit named “maybe maybe maybe”, the video opens with a man sitting in front of some stone slabs. He then prepares himself to strike the slabs and eventually, even breaks them. However, just not in the way you’d expect.

Take a look at the video that’s sure to tickle you funny bone:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 30,000 upvotes and close to 200 comments. People had a lot to say about this unexpected twist.

“I’ve been bamboozled,” wrote a Redditor and we can understand why. “The whole time I was just thinking, ‘I swear if the concrete is cake I’m gonna lose it’,” wrote another, probably refereeing to the viral trend “Everything is cake.” “Stop! Hammer time!” joked a third. “Never saw it coming,” expressed a fourth. Truth be told, we didn’t too.

What do you think of the video?