Man’s fusion music with violin and beatboxing may make your foot tap. Watch

The image is a screengrab from the video shared by Agrya Srivastava. (Instagram/@agsthesilver_)

The sweet music of the violin is loved by many across the globe. But have you ever thought of mixing this classical instrument with beatboxing? If you’re shaking your head in disbelief, let this Instagram video by Agrya Srivastava wow you. After watching the clip, you may find it hard not to play it on loop.

The video starts with Srivastava playing a tune on the violin. A few moments later he picks up a catchy beat and smoothly syncs the two sounds to create completely out-of-the-box music.

Check out the fusion tune:

Posted on November 15, the clip has garnered over 1.1 lakh likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some were thoroughly surprised at the unique fusion music, others dropped fire emojis to show their appreciation for the clip.

“This is soo cool,” exclaimed an Instagram user. “I never thought beatboxing and violin could produce music like this. Just love this,” commented another. “Wow! Amazing,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?