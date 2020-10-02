Sections
Man’s ghatam performance impresses netizens, video gets nearly 17 million views

Shared on personal Instagram profile of percussionist Ghatam Giridhar Udupa, the clip shows him playing the instrument.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 19:05 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Ghatam Giridhar Udupa playing the instrument. (Instagram/@ghatamudupa)

Some musical performances are so beautiful that they have the power to calm one’s mind. And the Internet is filled with videos that perfectly fit that description. One such clip featuring a man playing ghatam is an important addition to that category. The clip is such that it may leave you with happiness in your heart and smile on your face.

Shared on personal * Instagram* profile of percussionist Ghatam Giridhar Udupa, the clip shows him playing the instrument. The video starts with him tapping his fingers on the instrument to play the Tishra Nadai, a tala from Carnatic music.

“Groove in Tishra Nadai!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:



Posted on September 22, the clip has garnered over 17.2 million views along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop praising the artist’s skills and dropped clapping hands and fire emojis to express their liking for the video. Many were also just amazed at the unusual instrument and its sound.

“His fingers are faster than lightning,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is soo amazing,” commented another. “I’m just speechless,” said a third. “The sound is so soothing,” praised a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this performance?

