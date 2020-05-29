Sections
Man’s grooming routine for ‘pets’ will make you ROFL. Watch

If you’re expecting a furry animal to come running, then what happens next will surprise you.

Updated: May 29, 2020 18:51 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The man calls upon his ‘pets’ to come have dinner. (TikTok/@VishnuKaushal)

The Internet is a rich source of videos of people showing off their pets. Among all the woofs, meows and moos there are some pets that are just different. But that didn’t deter this TikToker to care for them any less. Today, we bring you a video posted by TikTok user Vishnu Kaushal for a completely different type of ‘pet’. Chances are that this video will make you laugh out loud.

The clip starts with the camera showing some potted plants as a person calls out, “Ajao saare roti ka time ho gaya” (Come everyone, it’s time for dinner). If you’re expecting a furry animal to come running, then what happens next will surprise you.

The video goes on to show the person watering different kinds of plants and talking to them just like one does with their pet. From asking the ‘nosy neighbour’ plants to maintain social distance, to sprinkling some extra water for a dehydrated plant, this man waters his plants with some high dose of entertainment.

“Even my plants understand Punjabi,” reads the caption of the proud plant parent.



Take a look at the video and join the fun:

@vishnuukaushal

even my plants understand punjabi ##punjabi ##indiantiktok ##tiktokindia ##indian ##punjabicomedy ##punjabivideos ##desivideo ##desiboys ##punjab ##funnypunjabi

♬ Mundian to Bach Ke - Panjabi MC

The funny clip has garnered over 1.8 million views and tons of amused comments from netizens. “I’m going to water my plants like this from now on,” writes a TikTok user. “I love how you are treating the plants as your kids,” exclaims another.

“Dil khus kar diya video ne,” says a third. “Haha, loved your way of taking care of the plants.” comments a fourth.

If you liked this grooming session, check out this video also where Kaushal gives a glimpse of another one of his conversations with his plant pals.

@vishnuukaushal

my pals were happy ##punjabi ##punjabicomedy ##punjabifunny ##punjabimuser ##punjabitiktok ##punjabiparents ##desiparents ##chandigarh

♬ Mundian to Bach Ke - Panjabi MC

What do you think of this hilarious video?

