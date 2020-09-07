Man’s jet ski adventure through canyons looks straight out of a video game. Watch

Picturesque landscapes shown in adventure video games often make one wonder - what if this was real? One such video, shared on Instagram, perfectly captures that concept and it may just leave you feeling that extra adrenaline rush.

Shared by Instagram user Matt, the clip shows a jet ski cruising through canyons. Shot with a GoPro, the clips opens to a landscape with canyons on both sides of a narrow stream flowing in between. The jet ski is seen steering through the meandering stream, offering a viewer an experience that’s quite amazing to see.

“Jet skiing through slot canyons in lake Powell,” reads the caption. Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 4, the clip has garnered over 2,450 likes along with many awe-struck comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop pointing out how the clip resembled that of a video game. Many commented with the fire emoji implying that the clip was incredible to watch.

“This is so awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Crazy speed,” commented another. “Where do you reach in the end? I need the full version!” demanded a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?