Man’s mesmersing voice reminds Anand Mahindra of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi

It has been years since the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi has left us, still his mesmerising voice never fails to win people’s hearts, even after so many decades. The songs still showcase his artistic calibre and versatility, probably that is why people still wonder if someone with a similar magical voice will ever come along. Anand Mahindra has now shared a video which may provide an answer to that question.

“We have been waiting for decades for a new Mohammed Rafi. It sounds as if we may have to wait no longer... I couldn’t switch this clip off...,” he tweeted and reposted a video. The clip, which shows a person singing a song by Mohammed Rafi in a soulful voice, was originally shared by Twitter user Judish Raj.

Raj’s caption detailed that the singer’s name is Saurav Kishen who hails from Kozhikode, Kerala. He also added that Kishen is locally known as Chota Rafi.

The video shows Kishen singing the popular song Teri Aankhon Ke Siva. And, Anand Mahindra is right, his voice is such that it may make you want to hear the song on loop.

