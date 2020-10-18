Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Man’s perfect ping pong trick shot leaves netizens impressed. Watch

Man’s perfect ping pong trick shot leaves netizens impressed. Watch

If you are still rubbing your eyes in disbelief you will be amazed to know that Harish has been doing these trick shots for over 4 years now.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:13 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Harish attempting the trick shot. (Instagram/@pongpotter_)

Among the many entertaining videos available on the Internet, some have the capability of making one say, “Wow! How did they do that!.” This video posted by a former state level table tennis player named Harish perfectly describes the said genre. Chances are you will play the video on loop because it is super impressive.

Shared on Instagram, the clip shows Harish hitting a ping pong ball with a table tennis bat. What happens next may blow your mind.

Take a look at the video:



If you are still rubbing your eyes in disbelief you will be amazed to know that Harish has been doing these trick shots for over 4 years now. “For difficult tricks, it takes more than 2 hours to capture the trick shot. It is not as much about the number of attempts to do a trick shot, it’s more about the setup and having every small detail under control. The trick shot happens in lesser time if we control the variables associated with a shot,” Harish told HT while describing how he achieved the feat.



After watching the video if you also had the question how the glass got stuck so smoothly on the dart board, then you’re not alone. Several netizens shared the query in the post’s comments section.

While talking to HT, Harish described how he managed to do that. “The glass had a small part of a dart attached to the bottom of the cup,” added Harish. That is what made it possible to get stuck to the board.

Posted on October 16, the clip has garnered over 2,200 views along with many amazed comments from netizens. While some were surprised with the skillful trick shot, others couldn’t stop praising the perfectly timed cup throw. Many showed their appreciation for the clip with fire emojis.

“Woah! That was insane man!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is amazing,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
Oct 18, 2020 20:25 IST
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Oct 18, 2020 20:33 IST
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Oct 18, 2020 20:02 IST
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
Oct 18, 2020 21:16 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 18, 2020 22:24 IST
Hathras: Anti-Romeo squads to be a part of “Mission Shakti” campaign
Oct 18, 2020 22:25 IST
Akhilesh Yadav starts strategising for 2022 state elections
Oct 18, 2020 22:22 IST
Economy, pandemic overshadow climate for young US voters
Oct 18, 2020 22:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.