Sections
Home / It's Viral / Man’s tweet about custom face mask being ‘20% too large’ has prompted a flurry of hilarious reactions

Man’s tweet about custom face mask being ‘20% too large’ has prompted a flurry of hilarious reactions

Not only is the tweet making people laugh out loud, it’s even prompted many to share their own similar mask fails.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 15:09 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The tweet has gone viral. (Twitter/@cameronmattis)

Wearing face masks is the new norm in the current times. With mask becoming such a necessity, people are coming with different versions including some to educate others about the safety gear’s importance. Among the various trends, one is wearing a mask with a print of one’s own face. Such custom face masks are common, however, there’s a chance they may not turn out the way one expects.

A Twitter user has shared his hilarious custom face mask fail and not only is it making people laugh out loud, it’s even prompted many to share their own similar fails.

“The good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20% too large,” shared Twitter user Cameron Mattis. The tweet is complete with a picture of him wearing the mask and it’s hard to miss what he’s talking about.



He soon posted another tweet with pictures:



Since being shared on July 29, the tweet has collected over 5.5 lakh likes and more than 53,000 retweets - and still counting. People have shared hilarious reactions to the tweet and many couldn’t refrain from sharing their own similar photos in custom masks.

“Oh. My. God. I have actually howled at this for 5 minutes. Thank you. It’s so utterly splendid, you look like a Pixar character. I’m so in love with this picture!” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s perfection! Not big enough to be obvious, but just big enough to make people do a double take. You, sir, will be the talk of the town! Prolly not in a good way, but, hey, attention is attention,” wrote another.

So what do you think of this mask mishap?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PIL filed in Rajasthan HC against Guv’s decision to not convene Assembly session
Jul 29, 2020 15:39 IST
Swara Bhasker reports tweet by Kangana’s team for using racist slur
Jul 29, 2020 15:40 IST
Watch: Rafale touches down on Indian land, Defence minister Rajnath Singh shares first visuals of landing
Jul 29, 2020 15:41 IST
New Education Policy LIVE Updates: HRD, IB ministers to release NEP shortly
Jul 29, 2020 15:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.