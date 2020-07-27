Man’s tweet prompts sales for cook’s new food business, impresses netizens including chef Vikas Khanna

Sections
Bengaluru resident, Ankit Vengulerkar is helping his cook, Saroj Didi, launch a food business.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:06 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Twitter thread highlighting Saroj Didi’s journey has gone viral. (Twitter/@ankitv)

Not too long ago, Ratan Tata shared a motivational message for entrepreneurs and start-ups trying to survive and thrive during the Covid-19 crises. Here is a novel entrepreneur who is illustrating what that advice looks like in action by starting her very own food business, with a little help from a particular well-wisher.

Meet Saroj Didi, a 47-year-old mother of three who has been working at Bengaluru resident, Ankit Vengulerkar’s house for the past year. Fluent in Kannada, Hindi, and English, Saroj Didi and her husband used to run a small eatery in Mangammanapalya before his death.

In a Twitter thread posted on July 24, Vengulerkar’s explained that Saroj Didi has wanted to start a home-cooked food business for the past few weeks. The two soon got together to start a venture that fosters this enterprising spirit and brings her incredible cooking to the door steps of many. Check out the Twitter thread highlighting Saroj Didi’s journey:





On July 24, Vengulerkar also shared a video on the micro-blogging application promoting Saroj Didi’s Mangalorean crab curry. The recording captured netizens’ attention and garnered over 16,100 views.



Tweeple reacted positively to the video and the initiative in general, which led to the entire first batch of crab curry being sold on the same date. The number of orders also increased steadily with pick-ups coming from JP Nagar to Indiranagar to Koramangala.

Indian Michelin star chef, Vikas Khanna also tweeted about Saroj Didi:

Here is what Twitter users have to say about Saroj Didi’s initiative:

What are your thoughts on this cook-cum-entrepreneur and Vengulerkar, who is helping her achieve her goals?

