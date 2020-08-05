Sections
Home / It's Viral / Man’s way of painting wall fascinates Anand Mahindra, video gets over 8 million views

Man’s way of painting wall fascinates Anand Mahindra, video gets over 8 million views

With over 8.5 million views, the video has created quite a stir among people.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:32 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the man spray painting the wall. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

It’s often the tiniest changes in the regular way of working which can save time and make the job a lot easier. A video shared by Anand Mahindra shows exactly such a situation and it has left the business tycoon impressed. There’s a high chance that after seeing the video you’ll feel the same too.

About a minute long, the video shows a man spray painting the wall of a room. It’s how he paints which has now intrigued people.

“Not glamorous work. No rocket science in his method. But it removes any possibility of shoddy paint overruns. A million such small improvements can make such everyday jobs breathtakingly efficient & raise productivity multifold. Simple process innovations are fascinating,” Mahindra wrote and reposted the video shared on a Twitter profile named “Civil Engineering.”



With over 8.5 million views, the video has created quite a stir among people. Mahindra’s post also received over 10,000 likes and close to one thousand retweets – and counting.



People couldn’t stop praising the man’s smart way of painting and they didn’t hold back while expressing the same.

Here’s a r user of the micro-blogging site who concluded a lesson from the video and wrote:

“The guy is clearly very talented with the efficiency he is doing his job. He does not spray the paint work near the edges let’s it spread around the area,” observed another. “Boundary condition handled well, simplified process and easy execution. Excellent!” expressed a third.

Here’s what others shared while praising the painter:

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra’s floor drain post sparks an interesting Twitter chatter. Seen it yet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Venkatesh welcomes AIFF’s idea for a home-grown national head coach
Aug 05, 2020 17:39 IST
Punjab CM directs DGP to book those directly involved in hooch tragedy for murder
Aug 05, 2020 17:39 IST
Pandemic at the disco: The Covid-19 outbreak that began in a French bar
Aug 05, 2020 17:39 IST
‘Have prized Babri mosque brick at home’: UP minister on big Ram temple day
Aug 05, 2020 17:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.