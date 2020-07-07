Sections
Home / It's Viral / Man saves baby eagle from drowning. Watch the rescue

Man saves baby eagle from drowning. Watch the rescue

During the rescue, the eagle also managed to dig its talons in the man’s arm.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:33 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Brett Bacon holding the eagle he rescued. (Instagram/@bbacon88)

A day out on the lake with your family can be quite relaxing. However, for this Calgary family, it turned into quite an adventure after they spotted an eagle drowning in the lake and decided to save it. A video shared by Brett Bacon on Instagram shows him rescuing the eagle from the water and it seems quite intense.

“Happy 4th of July… Saved a baby eagle from drowning in the middle of the lake, had to prove to my son I’m cool,” wrote Bacon while posting the video of the rescue. The video shows him leaning off the boat and grabbing the struggling bird from the water. You can then see him holding the eagle in his hands while sitting on the boat.

During the struggle, the eagle also manages to dig its talons in Bacon’s arm. However, despite being in pain, he continues to hold the eagle. While the whole rescue was captured by Bacon’s partner, you can also see their son lying on a seat across Bacon.



Posted two days ago, the video has collected several wonderful reactions. Because of course, it’s not every day one rescues a drowning eagle.



“This is unreal!” writes an individual. “Crazy, brave and humanity is alive. Thank you! Hope you weren’t too scratched up,” shares another. “Oh. My. God. This is nothing short of incredible Brett!” posts a third. “Wow! I’m so happy you were there at the right time! That baby will forever be thankful for you!” adds a fourth.

Meanwhile, Bacon also dropped in the comments section to share what happened later.

“For everyone asking! The majestic creature was dropped off on the shoreline to dry off, and the wildlife guys are coming to see if he’s all good,” he wrote adding that he was safe and just got a small talon wound.

What do you think of this rescue?

Also Read | Sailors spot dog struggling in waters, rescue it. The canine is now their ‘bestie’

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lightning kills 7 people in Bihar
Jul 07, 2020 20:42 IST
Veteran filmmaker Harish Shah dies at 76 of throat cancer
Jul 07, 2020 20:38 IST
ARAI, COEP extend MoU for MTech in Automotive Technology
Jul 07, 2020 20:35 IST
Best message I’ve received: Stokes elated with Joe Root’s words
Jul 07, 2020 20:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.