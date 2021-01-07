Man saves money for 2 months to replace sister’s broken laptop, people can’t stop praising him
Twitter user Ajay Kareer also shared an image of the new laptop he purchased for his sister.
Siblings fight, tease, and even get angry at each other. However, beneath all that, there’s a special bond of love that they share. This post, recently shared on Twitter, aptly shows that relationship between a pair of siblings, a brother and a sister. There’s a chance that the tale will melt your heart into a puddle.
Twitter user Ajay Kareer tweeted an image of himself holding a bag with a MacBook pro box peeking from inside. In the caption, Kareer detailed that the laptop is a gift for his sister as hers broke. “My sister’s laptop was broken so I saved money for two months and now on my way to surprise her,” he tweeted. The post is complete with two heart emojis.
In a follow up tweet, on the same post, Kareer also shared an image of his sister’s broken laptop:
Since being shared, the tweet has gathered more than 9,000 likes.
