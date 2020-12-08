Sections
Man shares pic of ‘stereotypes’ in daughter’s maths textbook, sparks mixed reaction

Several corrections can be spotted throughout the page, and the caption by William Sutcliffe gives an explanation for that.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 17:06 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a part of the maths textbook. (Twitter@Will_Sutcliffe8)

A post shared by Twitter user William Sutcliffe has grabbed the attention of netizens for its shocking content. The post consisted of a page taken from a Mathematics textbook in circulation in Scotland. The contents of the textbook have left netizens asking questions, and it may raise many queries in your head too.

The image shared in the post shows some maths sums. “My daughter’s ‘curriculum for excellence’ maths homework (used throughout Scotland) features sums about women going on spa breaks and calculating weight loss; men buying bikes and doing sit-ups,” reads the caption by Sutcliffe.

Several corrections can be spotted throughout the page, and the caption gives an explanation for that. “Very unimpressed wife has changed the names on the worksheet,” it reads.

Take a look at the post:



Shared on December 6, the post has garnered over 6,500 likes along with many angry comments from netizens. While some pointed out how such a curriculum is completely backdated, others requested the original poster to lodge a concerned complaint to the school authorities. However, some expressed that it was not possible for schools to change the curriculum to keep up with society.

The textbook publisher also replied to the tweet: 

Here’s how others reacted:

What are your thoughts on this matter?

