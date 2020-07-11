Man shares the encouraging email his dad sent after he got rejected in an interview. It is extremely heartwarming

Failure maybe a part of human life, but that doesn’t make it is any easier to face rejections. However, it certainly gets easy when you have someone by your side to motivate you and give you the courage to move on in life. Most often than not, that pillar of support turns out to be our parents, just like this man whose dad sent him an email after he was rejected in an interview.

A Twitter user Jack Altman shared a post asking people “What’s something your parents did that you think was important for your development?” Replying to his question, another user of the micro-blogging site named Sudharshan Karthik shared the motivational story involving his dad.

In his post he wrote, “TCS took 1000 people and I got rejected. Going to back to the hostel room that day was a long back. I woke up next morning to see this email from my father.” Then added, “P.S. My friends were great as well. They were more concerned about me more than the fact they got jobs.” He also shared a screenshot of the email he received.

The note opens with his father asking him not to worry and then goes onto reassure him that it’s ok to fail. The email also encourages him to look for other options and even take a break before planning further. It ends with the lines, “Forget, enjoy, eat well, think well, sleep well. It is the better phase of life, do not miss it in comparisons.”

These words of appreciation are now tugging at the heartstrings of many. Read the entire post here, chances are that this supportive dad’s words will leave you emotional.

Since being shared, the post has received over 4,600 likes and tons of appreciative comments. Expressing their emotions this individual shared a GIF:

“When you have a dad like this, and friends who support you, you have already won my friend. It’s the count of good people in your life who will be by your side at all times is my definition of success. Don’t define or get influenced by world’s standard of success. All the best,” wrote a Twitter user.

Explaining a similar situation, this is what another person tweeted:

Here is another individual who shared how their dad inspired them:

“Wow. This is so nice. Thanks for sharing. Having supportive parents is the best thing in life,” tweeted an individual.

What do you think of the post?

