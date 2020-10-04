Man shows off unbelievable dance moves. Watch jaw dropping video

“How did he do that?”, this is probably what you’re going to say after seeing this man’s dance moves. The video is so amazing that it may make you gasp in wonder.

“These guys got ankles of steel! Impressive dance!” wrote a Redditor and re-shared the video from another video hosting platform called Gfycat.

The video shows two men dancing on a street - and one of them displays some absolutely incredible dance moves. At one point, the man even stands on his toes while dancing and it’s amazing to watch. What makes the video even more extraordinary is that it doesn’t have any sound, still chances are you’ll end up seeing this dance clip on loop.

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 2,000 upvotes and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop complimenting the dancers for their cool moves. Many praised the dancer in the black t-shirt more for his amazing skills.

“His hype man in the background is exactly how I would look if I tried this,” joked a Redditor. “I wonder if the guy with the glasses is a ballet dancer... you don’t get ankle strength like that overnight,” wondered another. “Gravity left the game,” wittily said another.

There were many who were reminded of a specific style called Memphis Jookin, a freestyle dance form. Just like this Redditor who wrote, “Looks like Memphis Jookin’ for a second there I’m sure that’s what inspired him.”

What do you think of the video?