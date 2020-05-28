Sections
Home / It's Viral / Man sings Baahubali song Kaun Hai Woh, his voice sounds just like Kailash Kher. People can’t keep calm

The video of the man singing a soulful rendition of the song Kaun Hai Who from the film Baahubali may leave you wanting for more.

Updated: May 28, 2020 14:33 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the man who is now an Internet sensation. (Screengrab)

A video of a man singing the song Kaun Hai Woh from the film Baahubali has landed netizens in a tizzy. It’s the resemblance of his voice with that of renowned singer Kailash Kher that has now piqued people’s attention. Absolutely melodious and memsmerising, there’s a chance that the man’s amazing voice will leave you wanting for more.

The man in the video is Chandan Kumar Gupta, an engineer by education. He is now trying his luck as a playback singer in Kannada and Telugu movies to untilise his gifted voice. Gupta told Hindustan Times that he has formal education in music and loves everything about singing. He also added that his favourite singers are Ustad Rashid Khan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and of course, Kailash Kher.

Gupta’s video has brought him viral fame after his video was shared on both Facebook and Twitter. It has attracted tons of appreciative comments from people:



5.9 lakh views – and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also received over 1 lakh shares and reactions. Additionally, it also gathered close to 15,000 comments.



People on both Twitter and Facebook expressed similar reactions to the video.

“This is a serious talent,” wrote a Facebook user. “He’s literally living that song,” commented another. “He sounds exactly like Kailash Kher,” wrote a third and several others shared the same notion.

As for Facebook users, most used the words “amazing,” “superb,” and “beautiful,” to express themselves.

What do you think of Gupta’s singing video?

