Man sings to bird in a heartfelt voice, it ‘joins’ in. Watch

The video was shared on the profile of an Instagram user who goes by @swastikmastaan.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 08:46 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a bird perched atop a car’s bonnet while a man stands next to it. (Instagram/@swastikmastaan)

A video of a man singing a song to a bird perched on a car has now left netizens emotional. It’s the heartfelt voice of the singer which has earned him applauds from people. What has left people even more amused is the reaction of the bird. Chances are the sweetness of the video will leave you wanting for more.

The video was shared on the profile of an Instagram user who goes by @swastikmastaan. In the post’s caption, he explained the song in detail.

The video opens to show the bird perched atop a car’s bonnet. The man is seen standing in front of it. Within moments he starts singing in a soulful voice. Take a look at the video:



People couldn’t stop commenting on the beauty of the whole affair.



“This is amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful. My mom sends blessings and love,” commented another. “This made me all emotional and teary-eyed for some reason,” said a third. This notion was expressed by several others too. Did you also feel the same way?

“Your voice is amazing, brother. Keep shining,” wished a fourth. Many also shared love or fire emojis to express their reactions.

This is, however, not the only video of the artist that may leave you in awe. Here’s another gem shared on his profile:

What do you think of the videos?

