Man smashes car’s window to rescue dog trapped inside. Watch

A post on Facebook details how dog had been in the car for at least half an hour.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 10:43 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The man climbed inside the car to help the dog out. (Facebook/Zoey Thornton)

When this man saw a dog trapped inside a car on a sweltering day, he didn’t hesitate to take whatever means necessary to ensure the pooch’s safety. A video of the incident has now made its way onto Facebook and has sparked all sorts or reactions among people. While some are praising the man for acting quickly, others are angry at the dog’s owner.

Shared on Facebook by Zoey Thornton, the video shows a few people gathered around a black car. Within moments, a man smashes one of the windows of the car and leans inside. He then carefully reaches inside to give some water to the dog in something which seems like a hard hat. Eventually the man climbs inside the car and the first thing he does is pet the furry animal. He then opens the front door where a woman, standing outside, takes the doggo out and gives it water to drink. A few others then join her to pet the dog.

In the caption, Thornton detailed what led to the incident. “Who in their right mind leaves a dog in a hot car while they go shopping is beyond me. The sun really does bring out the stupidity in some people,” she angrily wrote. Thornton then added that “the dog had been in the car for at least half an hour before actions were taken to get the dog out.” She ended her post by thanking those who helped the dog to get our safely.

Take a look at the heartening video:



With over 79,000 views, the video has sparked varied comments. Some wrote that if a human is so careless, they shouldn’t have the right to keep a pet. Others praised the people for saving the pupper from a situation which could have turned fatal.

“No excuses for leaving a dog in a car on a hot day! You can’t fix stupid! Well done those rescuers,” wrote a Facebook user. “Well done to all involved, absolutely did the right thing,” expressed another. “People are so selfish - just leave the dog at home with access to fresh air, shade, and space! Well done rescuers,” praised a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Man rescues drowning baby deer, gives it CPR to save its life. Watch

