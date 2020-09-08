Man spins 5 footballs on sticks while lying on couch, impresses netizens. Watch

The clip opens to show the man lying on a couch holding a stick between his teeth with a spinning football atop it. (Instagram/@RyuTricks)

Remember those school or college days when spinning a football or a basketball on one finger seemed extremely cool and at times, made the person, doing the trick, popular? Well, this man is taking that skill to a whole new level with by spinning five footballs at the same time.

Originally shared on Instagram user @RyuTricks’ profile on August 10, the video gathered over 4.5 million views. The clip again grabbed the limelight after being posted on the photo and video sharing site’s official profile.

The clip opens to show the man lying on a couch holding a stick between his teeth with a spinning football atop it. As the camera pans out, four more balls can be seen spinning on sticks all over his body.

“All-star status, no hands required,” reads the caption by Instagram.

Take a look at the clip which may leave you mesmerised:

Posted on September 8, the clip has garnered over 5.2 lakh likes along with many appreciative comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop lauding the man’s effortless skills, others dropped heart and fire emojis to show their amazement.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Wow!” wrote an Instagram user. “That is some insane level of talent,” commented another. “I wish I could do this,” said a third.

