Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Man spins 5 footballs on sticks while lying on couch, impresses netizens. Watch

Man spins 5 footballs on sticks while lying on couch, impresses netizens. Watch

As the camera pans out, four more balls can be seen spinning on sticks all over the man’s body.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 13:25 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip opens to show the man lying on a couch holding a stick between his teeth with a spinning football atop it. (Instagram/@RyuTricks)

Remember those school or college days when spinning a football or a basketball on one finger seemed extremely cool and at times, made the person, doing the trick, popular? Well, this man is taking that skill to a whole new level with by spinning five footballs at the same time.

Originally shared on Instagram user @RyuTricks’ profile on August 10, the video gathered over 4.5 million views. The clip again grabbed the limelight after being posted on the photo and video sharing site’s official profile.

The clip opens to show the man lying on a couch holding a stick between his teeth with a spinning football atop it. As the camera pans out, four more balls can be seen spinning on sticks all over his body.

“All-star status, no hands required,” reads the caption by Instagram.



Take a look at the clip which may leave you mesmerised:

Posted on September 8, the clip has garnered over 5.2 lakh likes along with many appreciative comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop lauding the man’s effortless skills, others dropped heart and fire emojis to show their amazement.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Wow!” wrote an Instagram user. “That is some insane level of talent,” commented another. “I wish I could do this,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
Sep 08, 2020 13:23 IST
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
Sep 08, 2020 13:22 IST
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Sep 08, 2020 13:29 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s charges
Sep 08, 2020 13:43 IST

latest news

Thiem crushes Augur-Aliassime to reach US Open quarters
Sep 08, 2020 13:51 IST
CBSE Teachers Award 2019-20 ceremony to be held tomorrow
Sep 08, 2020 13:41 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s charges
Sep 08, 2020 13:43 IST
Airplane cabins could get an overhaul before you fly the next time
Sep 08, 2020 13:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.