Man stacks 485 Jenga blocks on top of 1, bags Guinness World Records title. Watch

An Arizona man bagged a Guinness World Records title for something incredibly unusual. He managed to pile up 485 blocks of Jenga on top of a single one. With absolute patience and determination, he created the impressive inverted pyramid structure and it’s a sight to behold.

Guinness World Records took to YouTube to share a video of the man named Tai Star Valianti performing this incredible feat.

The video opens with Valianti introducing himself and telling viewers how he broke the world record for most Jenga blocks stacked on top of one. The clip then goes onto show how he does it. What’s even more astounding is how the clip ends.

Take a look at the video and prepare to get amazed:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 50,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. There were many who expressed their surprise in the comments on the post. A few also wrote about how they are unable to balance even the most usual items.

“Secret title: Making your quarantine better,” joked a YouTube user. “Balance, the most important thing in the world. Even when doing very silly things,” wrote another. “I just this guy! He lives like 10 minutes from my childhood home. Great job Ty!” expressed a third claiming that they know the record holder. “His Patience level is amazing,” commented a fourth and it indeed is.

What do you think of this record?

