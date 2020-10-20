Man takes 3 months to build home office of his dreams. Tweeple praise it

Things have changed for many employees around the world as they acclimatize to a work-from-home lifestyle. One such thing that people have had to get used to is the change from an office setting. Previously, many may have been used to getting dressed to go to an office with a desk and a chair. But now some may be rolling out of their beds to work in their pyjamas at the dining table. One particular individual, however, is giving that work-from-home lifestyle a novel twist. Tweeple seem to appreciate his efforts.

Self-proclaimed Internet enthusiast, Ben Rosen shared these images on his official Twitter account on October 18. “I’ve spent the last 3 months building the home office of my dreams. This is my happy place,” reads the text shared alongside the four photographs.

The pictures showcase the gradual transition of some space in Rosen’s house into a cosy-looking yet functional working nook.

Check out the post but beware, it may fill you up with a want for a similar working space:

Rosen even shared a mockup of the office plan he’d initially created. Check it out to see how close it looks to the finished space:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. The tweet currently has over 1.5 lakh likes and more than 9,000 retweets.

Here are some supportive words that Twitter users left under the share. One person said, “Gorgeous”.

Another individual wrote, “Love this! Love that paint and the lil hands”. “It’s so nice,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?